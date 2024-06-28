Former Cameroon midfielder Landry Nguemo dies in a car accident

Former Cameroon midfielder Landry Nguemo has passed away following a fatal car crash on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

According to reports, the former Celtic player died on the spot after a sand truck collided with his SUV.

The Cameroonian Football Federation confirmed the tragic passing of Nguemo, aged 38, in a statement.

“The Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has just learned the tragic news of the passing of former Indomitable Lion, Landry Nguemo, in a traffic accident.

“Nguemo, who was a key player for the Cameroonian national team from 2006 to 2014 and a former member of Girondins de Bordeaux, will be remembered for his contributions to football.

“FECAFOOT extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire football community.”

Nguemo played for Nancy, Celtic, Bordeaux, and Saint-Etienne, among others. He made 41 appearances for Cameroon, including playing in multiple AFCONs and the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.