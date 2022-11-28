Former Catholic priesthood student Charles Kakula says he has been beaten by UPND Caders in Choma.

Upon arrival in Choma where he went to look for AMFI YAN’OMBE to give the farmers since UPND Govement have failed to deliver fertilizer to the poor farmers whom they promised 8 bags each by president HH.

He claims he was welcomed by UPND Caders at the station where he was hassed and later on beaten.

He says he is currently receiving medical treatment at Choma General hospital.

This is the second time kakula is being beaten in choma.

Last time he walked from Lusaka to choma to meet Mr JAMES NDAMBO where he was also beaten by UPND Caders and transported back to Lusaka.