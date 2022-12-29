Former Catholic priesthood student chased for demanding Thabo Kawana’s payslip
Charles Kakula writes
I have been chased at Payroll Government Depertment PMEC.
I went to demand for Mr. Kawana’s payslip at payroll Government Depertment but I have been chased.
Indeed zambia is no longer a Democratic country under UPND administration.
I know my rights, Thabo kawana is a public savernt and anyone can check his payslip.
I will not rest until the truth comes out.
Charles kakula
Good Governance activist.
This is utter stupidity and not good governance.