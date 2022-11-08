Former Chelsea Coach Avram Grant Applies For Chipolopolo Coach Job

By Nchimunya Ng’andu

Former Chelsea Manager Avram Grant is among the over 100 football coaches that have applied for the vacant Chipolopolo coaching job.

Grant led the English Premier League side to the finals of the 2007/08 Uefa Champions League where they lost to Manchester United on post-match penalties.

The 67-year-old Israeli is not new to African football having managed Ghana from November 2014 to February 2017 during which period he oversaw the Black Stars play 27 games and would win 12, draw eight and lose seven.

Grant begun his coaching career in 1986 at Hapoel Petah Tikva in Israel and has had stints with teams that include Maccabi Tel Aviv, the Israel national team, Portsmouth, West Ham United among others.

His most recent job was as interim coach for North East United in Indian Super League where he took charge of 17 matches, managing two victories, a draw and 14 defeats.

Others that have applied for the job include former Chipolopolo Coach Wedson Nyirenda, former NAPSA Stars Coach Muhammed Fathi and former Power Dynamos coach Danny Kabwe.

Former Chipolopolo Coaches Sven Vandenbroeke, Honor Janza are some of the coaches that have also applied for the vacant position.

A special committee with representation from FAZ, Zambia Football Coaches Association and government has since been constituted to come up with the names of Zambia’s next gaffer.

The national team coaching position fell vacant following Aljosa Asanovic’s resignation over a month ago.

The Croatian who had signed a four-year contract at the beginning of the year was only in charge for eight months.