Former Chelsea coach Avram Grant has arrived in Lusaka ahead of his unveiling as Chipolopolo coach

Grant arrives zone: He is set to be unveiled as Chipolopolo coach

PROSPECTIVE Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant arrived in the country yesterday and is set to be unveiled today.

Grant, a former English Premier League Chelsea manager, and his backroom staff arrived in Lusaka yesterday and were introduced to government officials.

However, Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts and Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) officials could not confirm Grant’s arrival.

According to sources, Grant, 67, and his backroom staff paid a courtesy call on Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu.

“Grant is in the country and is most likely expected to be unveiled tomorrow (today),” the source told the Sports Mail.

Grant, alongside former national team coaches Wedson Nyirenda and Honour Janza, was among the 10 shortlisted trainers interviewed for