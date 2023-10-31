FORMER CHILILABOMBWE DISTRICT COMMISSIONER WELCOMES THE RETURN OF ECL TO ACTIVE POLITICS
It only takes courageous leaders with the heart of the people in his mind to fight and defend the country’s democracy. Our national stands at crossroads of a democratic nation or a one party state.
This has been shown by the way, the state rejoice in weakening the opposition by sponsoring divisions within them. It started with DP and now Pf so therefore, what the former Head Of State Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu did on the memorial service of the founding father of PF Mr Michael Sata was the right call.
What interests me the most, is his desire to work with all opposition political parties willing to join hands. This fight is not about ECL alone but for all well meaning Zambians because what we are witnessing today, were our constitution is discredited as we watch opposition arrests and in other cases torture.
We now have a political heavyweight that commands a large number of follows who are very much ready to support his stance. Thank you for the love for this country that you have demonstrated through the sacrifice of your privileges as a former Head Of State.
Roy Ngosa Former C/bombwe DC Former Chililabombwe District Commissioner
We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.