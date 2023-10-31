FORMER CHILILABOMBWE DISTRICT COMMISSIONER WELCOMES THE RETURN OF ECL TO ACTIVE POLITICS

It only takes courageous leaders with the heart of the people in his mind to fight and defend the country’s democracy. Our national stands at crossroads of a democratic nation or a one party state.

This has been shown by the way, the state rejoice in weakening the opposition by sponsoring divisions within them. It started with DP and now Pf so therefore, what the former Head Of State Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu did on the memorial service of the founding father of PF Mr Michael Sata was the right call.

What interests me the most, is his desire to work with all opposition political parties willing to join hands. This fight is not about ECL alone but for all well meaning Zambians because what we are witnessing today, were our constitution is discredited as we watch opposition arrests and in other cases torture.

We now have a political heavyweight that commands a large number of follows who are very much ready to support his stance. Thank you for the love for this country that you have demonstrated through the sacrifice of your privileges as a former Head Of State.

Roy Ngosa Former C/bombwe DC

Former Chililabombwe District Commissioner