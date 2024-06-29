EEP President Chilufya Tayali wites:



FORMER CHIPLI MP JEWIS CHABI KICKS OUT THE BOGUS VIETNAMESE INVESTOR FROM LUAPULA – SOME PEOPLE HAD ALREADY TAKEN KICK-BACKS

There was drama in the Luapulla meeting held four days ago where the investor called chiefs and other stake holders to agree on the province release about 4 million hectares from Luapula alone .

Chabi who was not invited showed up with over 80 freedom fighters uninvited who were part of the land struggle. Chabi who insisted they sing the national anthem in Bemba while hitting the tables and asked that the meeting end made government officials run away and the investor abandon his quest for the land.

Meanwhile Chief Chisunka of Luapula who the investors had already bought a Toyota fortuner was melting as the meeting turned out sour for him.

The people never allowed the meeting to proceed as there was nothing to talk about .

The meeting ended and the investor was warned never to come to Luapula again.

Most UPND officials including Mutolo Phiri agriculture minister had already gotten kick backs from the investor but hit a hard Rock.

Thank you Luapula for defending your land.