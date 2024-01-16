FORMER CHIPOLOPOLO CAPTAIN CHRISTOPHER KATONGO TO BE AMONG CAF AMBASSADORS IN IVORY COAST

KATONGO WRITES;

Thank you Confederation of African Football (CAF) for choosing to make me an ambassador together with other African Legends and getting me to be part of the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

It’s a huge honor and am greatly humbled and I will be of service to inspire African Football

To the Copper Bullets am coming, let’s do this together.

See you soon.

Bola Na Lesa

Lesa alibikapo isenge