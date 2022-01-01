Former Zambia National team footballer Johnstone Bwalya is now stranded in a foreign country. What a player he was.

Johnstone has been unwell since 2016. He is sick, probably even mentally. He is homeless and has no documentation of any sort.

Former Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo went to Switzerland to get him but couldn’t manage because he has no papers not even Zambian a Passport.

They made a passport for him from here but the years differed and it couldn’t work. Kampyongo was organizing a correct passport for him to be brought back to Zambia.



Even his young brother Claude Bwalya now at Choma Eagles has no communication with the man.