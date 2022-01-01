Former Zambia National team footballer Johnstone Bwalya is now stranded in a foreign country. What a player he was.
Johnstone has been unwell since 2016. He is sick, probably even mentally. He is homeless and has no documentation of any sort.
Former Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo went to Switzerland to get him but couldn’t manage because he has no papers not even Zambian a Passport.
They made a passport for him from here but the years differed and it couldn’t work. Kampyongo was organizing a correct passport for him to be brought back to Zambia.
Even his young brother Claude Bwalya now at Choma Eagles has no communication with the man.
Is it true govt can fail to bring back this man owing to passport issues?
Don’t spoil my New Year. You mean our Ministry of Home Affairs is that useless; it doesn’t keep copies of vital documents it issues to its citizens? My goodness me, do we know what it is to be independent when an important national database doesn’t have integrity? It throws into question our capacity to administer justice because the evidence from a national database is accepted by courts as true. This is a serious scandal requiring Jack Mwiimbu’s personal intervention.
Political and African spiritual attitudes are needed here.By the way does this issue prompt a minister’s travel ?What role does the embassy play here or is it playing here ?Care is needed for all citizens both outside n those at home n no one should be left behind.If govt is relactant as has been the case in the past,my humble appeal is to any individual or organization to come aboard and do the needful !
On earth, Government can not fail in such a case. Only when it comes to heavenly issues will they fail. Try this new dawn government.
Rather sad story. However, it is difficult to understand how an entire Government can fail to extract its own citizen from a foreign country. Were his former employers contacted? Who was the players agent? Were former executives at FAZ who were in office at the time he left the country contacted What? What was his residency status at the time the minister went there? Was the Ministry of Foreign Affairs involved in all of this? Or was this merely a citizen funded holiday for the Minister? These and many more unanswered questions.
In conclusion, the Football Association of Zambia must devise a system that ensures that not only active players are monitored but also those that have retired from active football. Furthermore, ensure that player contracts include a repatriation clause at expiry of contract. For now, can the new administrator please clean up this mess. Both FAZ and Government that is. It is what it is. A total mess.