As the saying goes “old habits die hard”, a former civil servant in Nakonde has lived up to those words.

43-year-old Hector Mukhala who lost his job in 2017 due to theft has been found guilty of a similar offence but will this time around serve behind bars.

On Friday May 13,2022, the court handed Mr Mukala a four-year sentence with hard labour.

In this case, Mr Mukhala stole K125,960 which was entrusted to him by Vincent Mumpanga Musonda of Kasama between July 6,2020 and October 27, 2020.

The money was meant for buying a vehicle and the convict was an agent in the transaction.

The sentence runs effective the day he was convicted.

Mr Mukhala is not a new face in the courts of law.

Last year, the court sentenced him to two years for a government receipt book that he forged and was given a one year suspended sentence.

He has also has been facing other charges, among them obtaining money by false pretense for which he was aquitted of last week.

