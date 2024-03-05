FORMER COORDINATORS MOBILIZED TO COMBAT IMPENDING DROUGHT CRISIS SAYS DMMU

In a proactive move to tackle Zambia’s impending drought situation, Gabriel Pollen, the national coordinator of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), has announced the engagement of former National Coordinators, John Mwanza and Dominiciano Mulenga. These experienced individuals, who previously led DMMU between 2002 and 2012, will assist in formulating a robust response and recovery plan to combat the forthcoming crisis.

Addressing a press briefing at the DMMU offices in Lusaka, Dr. Pollen highlighted the immense knowledge and experience the former coordinators bring, having successfully managed diverse disasters during their tenure. Recognizing the importance of learning from their expertise, Dr. Pollen expressed his confidence in their ability to contribute to a comprehensive strategy.

Dr. Pollen further revealed that DMMU has activated multiple clusters and platforms to enhance collaboration among stakeholders and leverage their collective abilities. He stressed the need to mobilize all available resources, as guided by President Hakainde Hichilema, both in terms of materials and human capacity, to effectively address the impending drought situation.

The support from various stakeholders and cooperating partners in response to the government’s call has been significant, Dr. Pollen confirmed. As President Hakainde Hichilema declared the ongoing dry spell affecting multiple regions of Zambia a national emergency, the pledge of assistance from these entities will support government’s efforts to mitigate the potential impact of the crisis.

The decision to engage former coordinators underscores the significance of proactive measures and innovative strategies in dealing with natural disasters. By capitalizing on the wealth of knowledge and experience at their disposal, the DMMU is well-positioned to lead a united front in providing effective solutions that will enable Zambians to overcome this impending drought and emerge stronger in its aftermath.