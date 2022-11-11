

FORMER DANCER AT MINISTRY OF TOURISM ARRESTED FOR DEFRAUDING GOVT OVER K120 000

The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested a former Dancer in the Ministry of Tourism and Arts for defrauding the Government of over K120, 000.00.

The Commission has formally arrested and charged Rasford Tembo, a male aged 36 years of house number 51 in PHI Lusaka for Forgery and Uttering False Documents contrary to sections 342 and 352 respectively of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, Obtaining Pecuniary Advantage by False Pretences contrary to section 309 (A) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, Attempting to Obtain Employment by False Pretences contrary to section 389 as read with 309 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Possession of Property Suspected of being Proceeds of Crime contrary to section 71(1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No.19 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the matter are that Rasford Tembo jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown on dates unknown but between 23rd December 2019 and 31st August 2022 forged an Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) Grade Twelve (12) Certificate which he uttered at the Ministry of Tourism and Arts to gain employment and obtained pecuniary advantage that is financial advantage by deception in the form of salaries and allowances amounting to K121, 024.75.

Tembo further obtained a recommendation letter from the Ministry of Tourism and Arts which he later submitted to the Ministry of Information and Media seeking employment on the pretext that he had a full Grade Twelve Certificate and other certificates in Journalism when in fact not.

Tembo also possessed a Toyota Mark X bearing registration number AGB 8736ZM reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The suspect is currently on bond and will appear in court soon.

Issued by

Hussein Khan (in picture below)

Public Relations Officer

Drug Enforcement Commission