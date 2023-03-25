FORMER DBZ CEO JAILED FOR CORRUPTION

Economic and Financial Crimes Court has convicted former Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) Managing Director Samuel Bwalya to 15 months imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices involving about K 781, 195.

He stands charged with 12 Counts of Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to the Anti-Corruption Act, of the Laws of Zambia.

The Anti-Corruption Commission on 4th December 2021, arrested and charged Bwalya, 52, of House no. 28, Sugar Street in New Avondale, Lusaka.

Details are that on multiple occasions between 1st May 2020 and 30th July 2021, Bwalya, working as a Managing Director for Development Bank of Zambia, did abuse the authority of his office.

ACC Head-Corporate Communication Timothy Moono says this is in reference to the manner in which he directed 12 separate payments to different schools in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Zambia for his children.

He says the payments amounts to a total of K781,195.

This was paid using public funds belonging to Development Bank of Zambia.

