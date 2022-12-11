FORMER DEC OFFICER PLANTS MARIJUANA AT EX-WIFE’S HOUSE TO IMPLICATE LOVER

A 34-year-old former Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and Zambia Police informant has been sentenced to two years imprisonment with hard labour for planting four grammes of marijuana at his ex-wife’s house where she lives with another man.

Joshua Nine of Nakatindi Township is said to have planted the drugs to implicate his former wife’s lover in drug trafficking.

He hoped that if his former wife’s lover was arrested he would have a chance to reconcile with her.

He said this was the reason he also lied to the officers about the marijuana.

When he appeared for plea before Magistrate Kahoyi Mushabati, Nine admitted the charge of trafficking, saying he brought the marijuana so that he could put it at the house where his ex-wife was staying with another man.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail