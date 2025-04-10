FORMER DEFENCE PS MWALE TELLS COURT THAT ACC GOT A TESTIMONY FROM HIM IN A CORRUPTION CASE UNDER DURESS



April 10, 2025 – Lusaka



EX Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale has maintained that he was compelled to give his warn and caution statement out of fear and pressure.





Testifying before Lusaka magistrate Sylvia Munyinya in a trial within trial Mwale, 54 a farmer of Chinfushi, Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt narrated that when he was invited to the Anti-Corruption Commission offices in 2020, officers firstly got an ordinary statement from him which he gave voluntarily.





Mwale said later in room 60 where he was ushered he found Clement Chipasha and Ferguson Kombe who were invesgation officers and they got the warn and caution.



“When they asked whether I was able to give information on Simonga Farms on free and accord, I said no!,” he told the court.





It was at this point where Ferguson Kombe said this is room 60 way above the ground floor, actually most of your friends wish to jump out of the window and that he [Kombe] does not play whenever he wants to get answers from an accused.





Mwale said Kombe further asked him to look at his size 12 shoe, saying he was not an ordinary human being who wears a size nine pair of show.



This is in a matter where the ex Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale and Business executive Clever Mpoha have been dragged to Court by the State on corruption charges which they have denied.





However, when asked during cross examination by the State to confirm if his lawyer was present during warn and caution he responded in the affirmative.



The matter was adjourned to April 22, 2025 for continued trial.



Mbili Reports