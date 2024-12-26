SAD NEWS



FORMER DEPUTY AUDITOR GENERAL DIES



Former Deputy Auditor General Corporate Services Division, Mrs. Clara Mubanga Mazimba has died.



Mrs. Mazimba died at the University Teaching Hospital after suffering from a suspected sudden stroke on Christmas eve.





She was rushed to UTH and passed away today.



In February 2023, President Hakainde Hichilema removed the Auditor General, Dick Sichembe and removed all accounting and audit staff at the Ministry of Finance and the National Audit Office.





Those affected were Mr. Chibwe Mulonda, Controller of internal Audit, Mr. Kennedy Musonda, Accountant General, Mrs. Clair Mubanga Mazimba (Deputy Auditor General) and Francis Mbewe (Deputy Auditor General).





Clara Mazimba was among members of staff of the national audit office taken to Cabinet Office but has never been redeployed.



Our deepest condolences to the family.



May her soul rest in eternal peace.