FORMER DEPUTY INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE CHARITY KATANGA HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY.

Former Deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga has pleaded not guilty for being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceed of crime.

The accused appeared this morning before the Lusaka magistrate court.

Drug Enforcement commission arrested her on allegations that she was in possession of over $2 million and k1.5 million property believed to be proceed of crime.

The commission also seized the 10 Higher buses which she allegedly brought at USD 203,000 each.