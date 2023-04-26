FORMER DEPUTY INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE CHARITY KATANGA OWES HIGER $150,000

A witness has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that Former Deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga owes Higer Bus ZAMBIA $150,000 dollars in a transaction over her 10 seized buses.

Wu Ming, who is Higher Bus ZAMBIA General Manager has testified that Ms. Katanga has failed to pay the $150,000 dollars deficit, allegedly due to the seizure of her bank accounts by the law enforcement agencies.

Mr. Wu has further told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that Mrs. Katanga bought the 10 buses from Higer between 2017 and 2021 through installments.

Meanwhile , ZAMBIA Police Service Senior Accountant Clement Tembo told the Financial Crimes Court that Mrs. Katanga earned 1.8 million Keacha from the police Service between January 2017 and November 2021 when her contract was terminated.

Mr. Tembo also produced Mrs. Katanga’s pay slips in court during the period under review.

He was testifying before LUSAKA Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili who sat in the Economic and Financial Crimes Court.

This is in a matter where Mrs. Katanga is charged with possession of property deemed to be proceed of crime valued over two million dollars.

It is alleged that Mrs. Katanga jointly and while acting together with other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between January 01, 2017 and June 06. 2022 bought 10 Higer Buses, valued 203,000 dollar each using funds deemed to be proceeds of crime.

The offence is contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceed of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.

Mrs. Katanga was arrested in August last year.

Source: ZNBC