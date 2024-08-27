FORMER ENGLAND MANAGER ERIKSSON DIES AGED 76

(BBC) Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76.

Eriksson, the first non-British manager of the England team, led the Three Lions to the quarter-finals at three major tournaments during his five-year spell in charge between 2001 and 2006.

In January, Eriksson said he had “at best” a year to live after being diagnosed with cancer.

His children, Lina and Johan, said on Monday: “Our father Sven-Goran Eriksson fell asleep peacefully in his home at Bjorkefors outside Sunne this morning. He has for a long time fought bravely with his illness, but now it came to an end.

“Dad told us at the beginning of this year about his serious illness and received an amazing response from friends and football fans around Europe.

“He was invited to several football teams in England, Italy, Portugal and Sweden. They shared their love for football and for dad.

“It was unforgettable for both him and us. He expressed his appreciation and joy and stated that such beautiful words are usually only uttered when someone has died.

“We hope that you will remember Svennis as the good and positive person he always was both in public and at home with us.”