Former EX-ZRA boss Kingsley Chanda found with case to answer over auctioned cars

THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has found former Zambia Revenue Authority(ZRA) commissioner general Kingsley Chanda with a case to answer over alleged willful failure to comply with procedure.

This is in relation to disposal of over 20 government vehicles at ZRA.



Chanda,53, is jointly charged with former ZRA director administration Callistus Kaoma, who has also been found with a case to answer.

The duo is facing 22 counts of wilful failure to comply with procedure as well as abuse of authority relating to the disposal of the vehicles, among them



Mitsubish Pajeros, Toyota Hilux, Nissan Hardbody, Nissan Tiida, Toyota corrola, Nissan Microbus and a Toyota Prado.

The alleged offences were committed between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2020.

The accused denied the allegations and the State called several witnesses to testify, among them former ZRA administration manager Sitali Mulozi.



The court heard that some listed different car brands, including a Toyota Hilux, Land Cruiser and Pajero, were allegedly excluded from the list of those approved for auction to ZRA employees.

Mr Mulozi earlier narrated that beginning 2017 until 2021, used vehicles which were supposed to be internally auctioned to ZRA staff were instead reserved for the Patriotic Front (PF).



He said the exclusion of the selected cars was against ZRA policy on disposal of obsolete assets.

When the case came up for ruling on case to answer, Lusaka magistrate Sylvia Munyinya said a prema facie case had been made out against the accused.



The magistrate ruled that the accused have been found with a case to answer in all the 22 counts and placed them on their defence.

The case comes up on April 8, 2025, for pre-defence conference.

(Mwebantu, Wednesday, 19th March, 2025)