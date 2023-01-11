Former Family Health Trust Executive Director, Ben Zulu has died.

Mr. Zulu died at Mukobeko Maximum Prison in Kabwe when he suddenly collapsed and died.

Last year, Lusaka High Court judge Wilfred Muma sentenced Mr. Zulu to death by [email protected] for [email protected] 19-year-old Natasha Mkandawire in 2019.

Mr. Zulu was found guilty of [email protected]@ting [email protected] Natasha whom he had picked from her parents’ home in Ngwerere area in Lusaka, before dumping her body in the bush in Mpandika area, Chief Mungule, Chibombo District.

Mr. Zulu denied the charge and appealed to the Supreme Court against the High Court conviction.