Former Family Health Trust executive director to hang

FORMER Family Health Trust executive director Benny Zulu has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing 19-year-old Natasha Mkandawire.

Delivering judgement this morning in Lusaka, High Court Judge Wilfred Muma said based on circumstantial evidence, there was no doubt that Zulu did murder Natasha as he is the one who led the Police to where he had dumped her body,two days after her death.

” The offence you stand charged carries a mandatory penalty.I therefore sentence you to death. You shall hang by the neck until you are pronouced dead .May God have mercy on your soul. Leave to appeal is granted,” Justice Muma made the pronouncement.

Particulars of the offence are that on July 9,2019, the victim was shot dead in the convict’s car and her body dumped in Mpandika area in Chibombo District.

Zulu was then aged 59.

Credit: Daily Nation