FORMER FAZ GENERAL SECRETARY KASENGELE DIES

By Oliver Chisenga

FORMER FAZ general secretary George Kasengele has died.

Kasengele died in the early hours of Friday at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.

His brother Mwiza confirmed to The Mast that Kasengele who was admitted to UTH on Tuesday died after his condition deteriorated.

He was the longest serving FAZ general secretary in recent years, having been appointed to the position when Kalusha Bwalya became president in 2008.

Kasengele served that position through to 2016, clocking eight years in a highly volatile office.

He is credited for being the only FAZ chief executive officer to preside over a Zambia national soccer team that won the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2012.

Prior to his appointment as general secretary, Kasengele twice served the association as committee member.

The former Profund Warriors (now NAPSA Stars) official was first elected as a FAZ committee member in 1997 under the Teddy Mulonga executive committee.

He returned to FAZ in 2004 after Mulonga’s executive had prematurely exited office following a fall-out with second Republican president Frederick Chiluba.

In football circles, Kasengele is famously known as GK.