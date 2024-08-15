FORMER FAZ GS REPORTED TO ACC, FIFA



United States-based Zambian journalist Augustine Mukoka has reported former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and FIFA for alleged graft practices.



Kashala serves as the Director of the Command Centre within the Zambia Police.



Mukoka wants the ACC to investigate Kashala’s involvement in the transfer of a player named Derrick Mwansa from Nkwazi to NAPSA Stars in 2018 which he says “smacks of naked corruption.”



He alleges that Kashala reportedly provided a personal bank account held at First National Bank to NAPSA Stars, alleging that it belonged to Nkwazi when it did not.



Mukoka says NAPSA Stars then deposited K30,000 into Kashala’s account instead of Nkwazi FC.



The records of the FNB account indicate that Kashala was the sole beneficiary of the funds, which he subsequently withdrew from the account, according to Mukoka.



“Further and in addition to also beseeching FIFA to investigate Kashala over the transfer of Derrick Mwansa, I have brought to their attention (which they should be aware), Kashala’s breach of a fiduciary duty to protect their $1.5 million infrastructure grant,” he states on his Facebook page.



He says Kashala was FAZ chief executive officer when the association engaged some companies that did not meet the legal mandate as set out by the National Construction Council (NCC) to be awarded contracts on the project.



The NCC has since found FAZ guilty of engaging unregistered contractors and further fined the association for breaching the Act.



“It is my hope and trust that both the ACC and FIFA will conduct a thorough, independent and objective investigation into these allegations. Kashala, as the law provides, is innocent until proven guilty,” he stated.