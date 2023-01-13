FORMER FHT CEO SERVING DEATH SENTENCE FOR KILLING GIRLFRIEND COLLAPSES AND DIES IN PRISON

FORMER Family Health Trust (FHT) executive director Ben Zulu collapsed and died at Mukobeko Maximum Security Correctional Facility where he was serving his death sentence.

In May last year, Lusaka High Court judge Wilfred Muma sentenced Zulu to death by hanging for murdering 19-year-old Natasha Mkandawire in 2019.

Zulu shot dead Natasha whom he had picked from her parents’ home in Ngwerere area in Lusaka, before dumping her body in the bush in Mpandika area, Chief Mungule, Chibombo District.

In his judgement, judge Muma said he was satisfied that the prosecution team proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused person shot the deceased.

Judge Muma said a pistol was found in Zulu’s house during investigations and that he was the last person to be seen with the deceased. He said Zulu’s vehicle was found with bloodstains on the seat.

The convict was then sent to Mukubeko where he collapsed on Tuesday morning as he was going to have a shower.

Zambia Correctional Service authorities said efforts to resuscitate him at the facility clinic proved futile.