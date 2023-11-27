FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU TO APPEAR IN COURT TODAY

FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU TO APPEAR IN COURT ON MONDAY

Trial in which former First Lady, Mama Esther Lungu is charged with theft of motor vehicles and property title deed is expected to begin on Monday 27th November 2023.

Former First lady, Esther Lungu, pleaded not

guilty to charges accusing her of theft of motor vehicle and certificate of title to a land located in Libala.

Appearing before Lusaka Magistrate, Mbuywana Sinvula, Mama Esther Lungu, is jointly charged with James Phiri and Lee Chisulo, both police officers, Kapambwe Lungu and Catherine Banda will appear on Monday.