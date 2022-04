FORMER FIRST LADY MRS ESTHER LUNGU IS TODAY GRADUATING WITH A BACHELOR’S DEGREE IN SPECIAL EDUCATION FROM UNZA! CONGRATULATIONS TO HER!

FORMER First Lady Esther Lungu during the University of Zambia (UNZA) 51st Graduation Ceremony at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Tuesday,April 26,2022. She graduated with a distinction in Bachelor of Arts degree in Education with Special Education. (Picture by Salim Henry/SHENPA)