FORMER FIRST LADY VERA CHILUBA SUFFERS STROKE, HOSPITALIZED AT MAINA SOKO

FORMER First Lady Vera Tembo has been hospitalised at Maina Soko Medical Centre after suffering a stroke.





According to her younger sister Sabrina Mulenga, Ms Tembo, who was married to second republican President Frederick Chiluba until their divorce in 2001, was admitted to the military hospital last week on Wednesday and her condition is said to be steadily improving.





“Yes, she’s been admitted to the hospital for a week now, and her condition is improving after suffering a stroke. She’s awake and able to talk,” Ms Mulenga said.



The 72-year-old shot to fame as first lady when she formed a charity called Hope Foundation that reached out to the needy in remote parts of the country.





After her divorce, she embarked on a political career, becoming a Member of Parliament in Kasenengwa constituency on the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) ticket.





She also served as deputy minister of Tourism from 2006 to 2011.



Credit: Zambia Daily Mail