FORMER HEADTEACHER GETS 3 YEARS FOR CORRUPT PRACTICES INVOLVING OVER K1 MILLION



A 53-year-old former Head Teacher at Masaiti Boarding Secondary School in Luanshya on the Copperbelt has been convicted to three years imprisonment for corrupt practices involving over K1.7million.





Mr Azan Mungala, who was arrested last year was charged with Wilful Failure to Comply with Applicable Guidelines.



Particulars of the offense are that Mr Mungala, on dates unknown but between 1st January 2013 and 31st December 2016, in Masaiti District, Copperbelt Province, being a public officer, wilfully failed to comply with procurement guidelines relating to the authorization of payments totalling K1,787,273.00, a matter involving the Ministry of Education, a public body.





In delivering judgment, the Court sentenced Mr Mungala to three (3) years imprisonment, with two (2) years as a suspended sentence and one (1) year to be served as a custodial sentence with hard labour.





Meanwhile the Solwezi Subordinate Court has convicted a former Zambia State Insurance Corporation (ZSIC) Noah Kalukango Life Company Production Manager to 24 months imprisonment for corruption.



Mr Kalukango was arrested in 2022 and was charged with Corrupt Practices by a Public Officer.





Details are that Mr Kalukango, on dates unknown but between 1st and 28th February 2022, in Solwezi District, North-Western Province, being a public officer, received K3,000.00 cash gratification as a reward for facilitating the processing of a matured classic investment policy.





In delivering the judgment, the court sentenced Mr Kalukango to 24 months imprisonment, with 15 months as a suspended sentence and eight months to be served as a custodial sentence with hard labour.





This is contained in a statement issued today by ACC Head of Corporate Communication Timothy Moono.