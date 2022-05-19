FORMER HIGH COURT JUDGE ARRESTED FOR CORRUPTION

The Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former High Court Judge, Justice Joshua Banda for corrupt practices involving over K1 million.

Justice Banda, 47, of Woodlands, Lusaka was arrested and charged with two counts of corrupt transactions contrary to section 20(1) as read with section 41 of the Anti Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 and one count of conspiracy to defeat justice contrary to section 112 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Details of the offences are that Justice Banda did corruptly solicit for K130, 000.00 gratification and actually did receive K63,000.00 from David Mwanza an Under- Sheriff, as an inducement in order to assist him have a favorable decision in a tribunal which was sitting to look at the collection of K8 million from Mopani Copper Mines.

Further, Justice Banda did attempt to obstruct the due course of justice by offering K1 million to David Mwanza to dissuade him from giving evidence as a witness before a Judicial Complaints Commission Tribunal.

Justice Banda has been released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court soon.

Queen K. Chibwe (Mrs)

ANTI- CORRUPTION COMMISSION SPOKESPERSON