Former ‘Idols SA’ Star Princess Mcdonald Robbed At Gunpoint At Her Home In Johannesburg

Princess McDonald, the season 19 runner-up on Idols SA, was reportedly robbed at gunpoint. Princess resides in a gated home in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

It reported that, this is the first time Princess has been robbed and left terrified. The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m., and she reported that guys she did not know came on the door and requested to meet someone she did not know.

“The two guys managed to get inside the property and knocked at the door. They said they were looking for someone. They mentioned a name I don’t know.”

Before she knew it, the men had opened the burglar gate and walked inside her home. Her cell phone, TV, and other personal goods were seized.

Princess was deeply concerned by the occurrence, claiming that she no longer felt safe. The goons did not enter the rear rooms, and Princess indicated that they had a plan and that she collaborated with them.

“I do not feel safe at all. It’s a horrible experience. You don’t know what will happen to you, whether they will harm you or not.”

The singer has filed a case at the Norkem Park Police Station.

Source:Briefly News