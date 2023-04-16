FORMER IG LEMMY KAJOBA THANKS MEDIA

HE WRITES…

THANK YOU MESSAGE

Dear Colleagues in the media, before I exit this platform, I want to take a moment to express my sincere appreciation for the support you gave me and the Zambia Police Service during my reign as Inspector General of Police.

As Journalists and media practitioners, your work to inform and educate the public is fundamental. Your commitment to reporting the facts and highlighting issues that affect our communities has been crucial in helping the Zambia Police Service to achieve its core responsibility of maintaining law and order in Zambia.

I want to thank you for your professionalism, objectivity, and commitment to accuracy in reporting on matters related to the Zambia Police Service. I appreciate because never hesitated to criticise us, and that always helped us take introspection of our actions and kept us focused.

Your coverage of our activities helped to raise awareness about the challenges and the successes made by the Zambia Police Service. The assistance you continue rendering is greatly appreciated and highly valued.

In the same manner, I ask you to fully support my successor, Mr. Graphel Musamba to actulise the vision of the President of the Republic of Zambia and Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Force Mr. Hakainde Hichilema to make Zambia a better place by ensuring that law and order prevails.

Your role as Media practitioners in the fight against crime is always appropriated.

Lemmy Kajoba

Former Inspector General of Police

April 15, 2023