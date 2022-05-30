FORMER IMBWILI: Is CK Still Relevant To Our Politics?

If Chishimba Kambwili doesn’t know, he helped politically kill PF and helped UPND win the 2021 elections.

The time he spent in that loose alliance with President Hakainde Hichilema’s UPND was long enough to dismantle the PF.

By the time he was going back to PF to save his blessed assurance, it was too little too late to salvage the ichipani.

Is he still relevant to our politics?

Only Zambian voters, not the 2.8 million alone, they will 3.5 million plus in 2026 will decide.

Meanwhile, Kambwili is battling his relevance.