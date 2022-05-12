FORMER KASAMA CENTRAL MP KELVIN SAMPA NABBED

Police in Lusaka have arrested Kelvin Mutale Sampa aged 50 of Meanwood area in Lusaka for the offense of obtaining money by false pretenses with intent to defraud the owner permanently.

Brief facts of the matter are that between May 2021 and July 2021 at unknown dates in Lusaka the suspect obtained a sum of Kwacha One Million Four Hundred Thousand (K 1, 400, 000) from a Mr. Maruku Selehe on pretext that he was going to help the complainant to have his goods which were impounded by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) released.

The suspect is in Police custody awaiting court appearance.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer