FORMER KASAMA CENTRAL MP KELVIN SAMPA NABBED
Police in Lusaka have arrested Kelvin Mutale Sampa aged 50 of Meanwood area in Lusaka for the offense of obtaining money by false pretenses with intent to defraud the owner permanently.
Brief facts of the matter are that between May 2021 and July 2021 at unknown dates in Lusaka the suspect obtained a sum of Kwacha One Million Four Hundred Thousand (K 1, 400, 000) from a Mr. Maruku Selehe on pretext that he was going to help the complainant to have his goods which were impounded by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) released.
The suspect is in Police custody awaiting court appearance.
Danny Mwale
Deputy Police Public Relations Officer
Party of thieves PF. No shame.
Hakainde needs to at least fast tract prosecutions.
We are tired of arrests, we want court cases now.
HH should be careful with these guys who are still in governance institution. Why Samoa?? Because he has become a UPND member?? Something is wrong somewhere. HH has to dismantle thses PF people. They are there to embarrass him.