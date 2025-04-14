FORMER KASAMA MP KELVIN SAMPA ORDERED TO APPEAR IN COURT WITHOUT FAIL



By Nicole Namwinga



The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has ordered former Kasama Member of Parliament Kelvin Mutale Sampa and his co-accused, police officer Richard Shula, to appear in court without fail on May 30, 2025, in a case where they are charged with theft involving a Nigerian investor.





Sampa and Shula are jointly accused of stealing US$5,600 and K6,600 from Augustus Inyang Akpan on January 5, 2025.



The alleged theft occurred in Lusaka, with Sampa said to have acted with other persons unknown, while Shula, a serving police officer, allegedly stole the money which came into his possession by virtue of his position.



Sampa is charged with theft under Section 272 of the Penal Code, while Shula faces a charge of theft by a public servant under Sections 272 and 277. Both accused previously pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Kawama Mwanfuli and were placed on trial.





Although the matter was scheduled to proceed to trial, it has experienced delays due to the accused’s repeated absence. The court has now directed that the accused must appear without fail on May 30, 2025, when proceedings are set to continue.