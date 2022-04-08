THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has granted former Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu K200,000 free bail.

On Tuesday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) entered a nolle prosequi in a case in which Mr Lungu, 43, was charged with theft and money laundering involving K4.4 million which belonged to KCM.

But Mr Lungu was later re-arrested on Thursday and slapped with one count of possession of a property in Sunningdale, Lusaka, which is reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Mr Lungu has been in custody until today when magistrate Ngobola released him on a K200,000 free bail with two working sureties who are bound in the sum of K100,000 but in their own recognisance.

However, Mr Lungu could not take plea as his lawyers led by State Counsel Sakwiba Sikota asked for time to obtain full instructions.

Magistrate Ngobola adjourned the matter to Monday, April 11, 2022 for plea.

