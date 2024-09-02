FORMER KCM PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATOR CELINE NAIR REMOVED AS ADMINISTRATOR GENERAL.



Celine Nair who was until now Administeator General has been removed and replaced with Former Finance Minister Katele Kalumba’s daughter Katele.



Ms. Nair who as Administrator General served as Konkola Copper Mines Provisional Liquidator after the removal of embattled Milingo Lungu was told her removal was with immediate effect.



She has since been surrendered to Cabinet Office under the Public Service Management Division ( PSMD).



Ms Nair becomes number 431 senior public officer surrendered to Cabinet office. Like other 430 senior civil servants surrendered to Cabinet Office, Ms. Nair will just be staying at home but will be getting a full salary.