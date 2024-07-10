Former Liverpool and Brazil striker Roberto Firmino has become a pastor at the age of 32.

He announced on social media that he and his wife, Larissa Pereira, have joined together to spread the gospel.

In a statement on social media, Firmino and Pereira said, “Since our first encounter with Christ, a desire burned in our hearts.

We want people to feel this love that reached us. Now we have another desire and responsibility: to become pastors on behalf of God.”

Roberto Firmino, now with Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, was recently ordained as an evangelical pastor at a church he founded in Maceió, Brazil.

His ordination ceremony occurred on Sunday, June 30th.

During the previous season, Firmino featured in 34 games across different tournaments, netting nine goals and contributing seven assists.

Watch the video below: