FORMER LUAPULA PROVINCE MINISTER AND 18 OTHERS FOUND NOT GUILTY IN SUGILITE SCANDAL



By Respite Kaoma



The Mansa Magistrate Court has acquitted former Luapula Province Minister Derrick Chilundika and 18 others in a case related to unlawful possession of Sugilite.



Mr. Chilundika confirmed this news describing it as vindication on his part.



The group was accused of mining 23 tonnes of Sugilite Mineral Ore without a license in Muombe Mine area of Chembe District, Luapula Province, between January 4 and February 13, 2023.



They faced charges of carrying out mining operations without a license and conveying unlawfully acquired property.



All accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.The court’s ruling found them without a case to answer, bringing an end to the legal proceedings.



Chilundika was fired by President Hakainde Hichilema after his involvement in the scandal was revealed.



The others included police officers and prominent members of the United Party for National Development (UPND).