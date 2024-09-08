Former Malawian President Joyce Banda blasts Chakwera’s Govt, calls it a ‘total failure’

Former Malawian President and leader of the People’s Party (PP), Joyce Banda, has launched a fierce critique of President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration, branding it a “total failure.”

Speaking on Friday at the PP elective convention in Lilongwe, Banda expressed her dissatisfaction with the government’s performance on several critical issues.

“If you want ‘mavuto’ (problems), continue with them, but if you want change, PP is here to change the direction of the country,” she said, positioning her party as an alternative for Malawians seeking a new leadership direction.

Banda’s criticisms come after her party was a key partner in Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance, which took office in 2020.

Despite her party’s previous involvement in the government, she highlighted a series of failures under Chakwera’s leadership.

Banda specifically pointed to issues such as fuel shortages, food security, and the lack of progress on women’s empowerment.

She contrasted the current situation with her own time in office, saying, “In our administration, nobody died of hunger and we had enough fuel reserves such that nobody queued at filling stations in search of fuel.”

Her remarks highlighted the stability and efficiency she claimed her party brought to Malawi during her presidency from 2012 to 2014.

Banda’s criticism is noteworthy, given her past alliance with Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP). For four years, the PP was part of the Tonse Alliance, working in concert with Chakwera’s government.

Her remarks signal a potential shift in political dynamics as Banda now seeks to distance her party from the ruling coalition and position PP as a viable alternative ahead of future elections.

This development raises questions about the stability of the Tonse Alliance and the future of Malawian politics, with Banda seemingly setting the stage for a renewed political contest between her PP and Chakwera’s MCP.

Her speech has added fuel to growing discontent over the government’s handling of the economy and essential services, making her an important voice of opposition as the nation grapples with these challenges.