

FORMER MAPANZA STUDENT HARASSED IN VIRAL VIDEO

By Michael Nyumbu

A video has emerged showing a former Mapanza Institute of Health Sciences female student being dragged away from an unidentified Office at the School Administration by Police Officers.

In the video, the student is seen being lifted and dragged out an office she had forced herself into to demand for money amounting to K 11,100.

She is among several individuals who paid money to the school for tuition and examinations, but did not seat for exams after being barred due to over enrollment by the school.

Embattled students at Mapanza Institute of Health Sciences have been camping at the school demanding that they be repaid their money, with management committing to do so in an earlier circular.

Meanwhile, the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Zambia-NMCZ has suspended training of all nursing and Midwifery programs at the institute.

Among the issues the Heath Training Institute was found wanting is lack of adequate teaching staff, over enrollment, as well as failure to produce some necessary documentation relating to their practice.

In a letter dated 14th December, 2022 addressed to the school management, NMCZ stated that the decision to suspend the institute follows an inspection conducted in October at the heath training institute.

