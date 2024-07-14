FORMER MINISTER OF HEALTH, BRIAN CHITUWO PRAISES GOVERNMENT

FORMER Minister of Health under the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), Brian Chituwo has praised government for placing much emphasis on improving the good health of the people in the country.

Dr. Chituwo observed that though improvement of the health sector is a process because of its complex nature, the new administration has managed to bring infant mortality rate down among others.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Chongwe District shortly after attending the Rotary family health day, Dr. Chituwo, however said the country still has the problem of maternal mortality which should be addressed quickly.

“So far the Ministry of Health has done so much to improve the health services of the Zambian people, improvement of the health sector is a process, but at the rate the Ministry is rolling out various interventions to strengthen the health sector, the future of the Ministry is bright,” he said.

Dr Chituwo underscored the importance of partnerships between the Ministry of Health with other stakeholders, such as the Rotary club, who have been supplementing Government’s efforts in addressing health challenges in the country.

Dr. Chituwo added that as Zambia marks 60 years of independence, the Ministry of Health should strengthen and embrace partnerships with health related organisations.

Meanwhile Dr Chituwo also commended Government for its unwavering commitment to address the drought crisis which has negatively affected the agriculture and energy sectors among others.

And Chongwe District Health Services Director, Mweene Nseluke noted that the District health office has the desire to promote health services and that the strategic plan aims to work in collaboration with other stakeholders in enhancing quality health of the people.

Zanis