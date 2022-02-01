Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst passed away on Sunday after jumping from a Manhattan building, the New York City Police Department said, according to CNN. Kryst, 30, was crowned Miss USA in 2019.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” a statement from her family said. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

Kryst’s body was found on the sidewalk outside the Orion Condominium building in Midtown around 7 a.m. The former beauty queen lived on the ninth floor of the building, according to the New York Post. She reportedly jumped to her death from the 29th floor of the building. Her family is yet to provide a cause of death.

Prior to her death, Kryst shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

The former Miss USA and North Carolina native was a lawyer by profession, and she worked on pro bono cases for prisoners who may have been unfairly incarcerated. She also held three degrees from two universities.

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA,” the statement said. “But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

The 30-year-old graduated with a law degree as well as an MBA from Wake Forest University, and she was also a track athlete when she was an undergraduate student at the University of South Carolina. Outside her law profession, Kryst also managed a women’s fashion blog – White Collar Glam – and was an entertainment correspondent for ExtraTV.

“Our hearts are broken,” the news platform said in a statement. “Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show. She was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”