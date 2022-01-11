POLICE in Lusaka have arrested former murder convict Keith Mukata’s wife, Maricoh Hoare for theft of a motor vehicle.

In a media statement issued by police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Ms Hoare aged 41 of house number 4304 Chelston green Lusaka has been arrested and charged for the offence of Theft by Director.

Mr Hamoonga said Ms Hoare was apprehended after police received a report from Mr Mukata aged 50 of farm 691 ferngroove Kasupe Lusaka west that a motor vehicle a Toyota Hiace registration number ALZ 8333 Silver in colour belonging to Windsor premier bakery was stolen wife wife.

He said Ms Hoare who is his wife and partner and shareholder in the company allegedly changed the ownership of the bus into her names.

Mr Hamoonga said Ms Hoare is currently in custody awaiting to fulfill police bond conditions before being released.

-Mwebantu