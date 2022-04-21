‘Turncoat’ Lubezhi remembers UPND

FORMER Namwala UPND member of parliament Moono Lubezhi has re-joined the UPND.

Lubezhi served as Namwala member of parliament from 2011 to 2021.

She joined the PF on May 21, 2021 in Kapiri Mposhi.

But today, UPND spokesperson and Southern Province minister Cornelius Mweetwa welcomed Lubezhi into the ruling party in Choma.

The eloquent but loquacious minister showered Lubezhi with all sorts of positive superlatives available in the English vocabulary.

In return, Lubezhi flashed a few broad smiles before asking for an apology from UPND members for letting them down.

Kalemba is yet to know if at all UPND supporters have forgiven the ‘lost but found’ Lubezhi.

Kalemba