FORMER NAPSA STARS MANAGER ‘FATHI’ READY FOR CHIPOLOPOLO JOB

Former NAPSA Stars and Kabwe Warriors Manager Mohamed Fathi says he is available for National and club coaching jobs following his return from the coaching stint in Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

The Egyptian, who guided NAPSA Stars to their first continental appearance, confirmed his availability for the coaching jobs to ZNBC’s Dressing room television programme.

Fathi said he has since tendered in his application for the Chipolopolo job and asked Zambians to start believing in local coaches.

When asked about whether he was interested in the coaching openings at ZESCO United and Green Eagles following the departure of Numba Mumamba and Agrey Chiyangi respectively, Fathi said a move to either side would grant him another opportunity to prove his coaching credentials.

Credit: ZNBC