FORMER NATIONAL CONSTITUTION CONFERENCE MEMBER SHOCKED BY UPND MEMBER’S U-TURN ON THEIR OWN CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PROPOSAL

By Nelson Zulu

A former member of the National Constitution Conference in the 2007 bid to amend the constitution has expressed shock that some members of the UPND who were drafting clauses up for amendments now in the current constitution are turning against what they proposed.

Charles Changano explains that the current proposed amendments fall short of the required legal threshold to amend the constitution and breaching constitutional provisions such as that of article 79.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Changano argues that while the amendment process is welcome, it does not focus on the interest of the people nor addressing some of the critical issues relating to equity and equality.

He warns that should the amendment go ahead, the constitution will have repercussions in the future, further questioning which law is being relied upon to undertake amendments when there is disregard of article 79.

Mr. Changano adds that delimitation constituencies should not be a priority for the amendments, instead emphasizing the need for government to rely on the bill of rights and conduct broad-consultations.

PHOENIX NEWS