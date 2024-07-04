Former NFL player Daniel Muir and his wife were arrested after their missing son was found safe

Former NFL player Daniel Muir and his wife were arrested this week after their missing son, Bryson, was found safe.

The arrest followed a SWAT raid on Muir’s Indianapolis home early Wednesday morning, by Indiana State Police (ISP).

Bryson, 14, had been missing since June 16 after a visit to his grandmother’s home in Cleveland, Ohio. The grandmother reported that Bryson had a black eye and a busted lip. A Silver Alert was issued following Bryson’s disappearance.

Authorities believe Bryson was endangered, and the Cass County Department of Child Services launched an investigation into allegations of domestic battery.

ISP initially made contact with Daniel and Kristen, who agreed to bring Bryson to meet them but later reneged, signaling an unwillingness to cooperate. Arrest warrants were issued when the couple failed to appear in court on Tuesday, leading to the SWAT raid.

Daniel and Kristen Muir are facing preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony. Additionally, Daniel faces a charge of domestic battery. “This is an active criminal investigation, and as such, there is no further information to release at this time,” ISP stated, confirming that Bryson appeared “safe and well.”

Bryson’s grandmother told FOX 59 that she believes he has been “brainwashed” by his parents and the Servant Leader’s Foundation religious group. The Muirs live on a compound owned by Straitway Truth Ministries, which some claim is a cult.

Daniel Muir, who went undrafted in 2007, was picked up by the Green Bay Packers. He also played for several other teams, including the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent four seasons. During his NFL career, Muir recorded 128 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.