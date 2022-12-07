FORMER NORWEGIAN AMBASSADOR MOURNS ZAMBIA’S POOR STATUS DESPITE PLENTY OF RESOUCES

“After having lived 7 years in Zambia, I still don’t understand the country: It has had peace and stability for many years, plenty of mineral resources, available water, fertile soil, beautiful nature, just waiting for more tourists to arrive. Rich, but still so much poverty. Why?” former Norwegian Ambassador to Zambia Terje Vigtel has wondered.

And in another tweet, Amb Vigtel stated: “Zambians are often patriotic people. But at home they often quarrel and even insult each other.But when out of Zambia. they are often proud of their country and their lifestyle there.”