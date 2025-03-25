FORMER NUN JAILED OVER K200,000



….Connived with her sister over school uniforms deal.



AN ex-nun Patricia Chanda, who is also former Handsmaid Girls Convent School headteacher, and her sister, Ireen, have been jailed six months for obtaining over K200,000 by false pretences.





Patricia, 45, and Ireen, 54, a civil servant, both of Balmoral area, dishonestly got the money from people by pretending that the Catholic Church engaged them to supply school uniform material.





The duo was charged with three counts of obtaining money by false pretences.



On March 16, 2022, Ireen and Patricia dishonestly obtained a K120,000 debt from Mercy Makwarimba.

Between February and March 2022, the accused also dishonesty obtained K101,000 from Paul Chishiba and K75,000 from Ingabire Micheline.





They made themselves liable to the debts but evaded to pay.



The accused denied the claims before Lusaka senior resident magistrate Trevor Kalisilira.





Delivering judgment yesterday, magistrate Kalisilira established that Irene initiated the borrowing of the money using Patricia’s status as a Catholic nun and a purported contract with the church.



